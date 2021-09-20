Analysts Anticipate Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) Will Post Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) will report $0.70 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Movado Group’s earnings. Movado Group also reported earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Movado Group will report full-year earnings of $2.95 per share for the current year. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Movado Group.

Get Movado Group alerts:

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $173.87 million during the quarter. Movado Group had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 11.25%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Movado Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

In other Movado Group news, CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 10,000 shares of Movado Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total transaction of $304,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 195,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,951,159.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan H. Howard sold 2,109 shares of Movado Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $80,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,187,833. 28.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOV. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Movado Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Movado Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Movado Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Movado Group by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Movado Group by 120,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 4,830 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MOV opened at $33.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $762.95 million, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.26. Movado Group has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $38.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Movado Group (MOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Movado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.