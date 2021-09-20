Analysts Anticipate Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) to Post $1.23 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) will report earnings per share of $1.23 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Methanex’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.36 and the lowest is $1.01. Methanex posted earnings of ($1.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 219.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Methanex will report full-year earnings of $5.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.01 to $5.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $4.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Methanex.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.00 million. Methanex had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 7.03%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays upgraded shares of Methanex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upped their target price on shares of Methanex from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Methanex in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Methanex by 30,080.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Methanex in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Methanex by 527.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Methanex in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 64.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MEOH traded down $1.53 on Monday, reaching $41.45. The stock had a trading volume of 426,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,036. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.33 and a beta of 2.26. Methanex has a 1-year low of $21.73 and a 1-year high of $49.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Methanex’s payout ratio is -30.86%.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

