AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Reduces Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lowered its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 23.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,824 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 37,343 shares during the quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $17,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,793,414 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,220,914,000 after acquiring an additional 799,918 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,124,256 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $691,992,000 after purchasing an additional 138,304 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in Electronic Arts by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,332,821 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $451,164,000 after purchasing an additional 211,967 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,621,393 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $354,858,000 after purchasing an additional 73,589 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in Electronic Arts by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,399,789 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $324,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.85.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.46, for a total value of $114,768.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.33, for a total transaction of $355,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,651,903.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,845 shares of company stock worth $5,953,511. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

EA opened at $133.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.35. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.15 and a 1-year high of $150.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.71 and a beta of 0.90.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

