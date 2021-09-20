AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Purchases New Position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB bought a new position in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XPEV. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in XPeng in the first quarter worth $42,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in XPeng during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in XPeng by 420.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in XPeng during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in XPeng by 133.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. 24.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPeng stock opened at $39.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.24. XPeng Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $74.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.08 and its 200-day moving average is $36.50.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.17). XPeng had a negative net margin of 33.74% and a negative return on equity of 12.20%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that XPeng Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of XPeng from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 21st. Finally, lifted their price objective on shares of XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

