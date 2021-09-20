AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Purchases New Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 126,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,367,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Yum China by 67.8% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 14,193,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,736,443 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Yum China by 26.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,097,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975,028 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Yum China by 44.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,428,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298,777 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Yum China by 63.5% during the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,054,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,693,000 after acquiring an additional 798,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Yum China by 25.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,782,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,888,000 after acquiring an additional 756,704 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on YUMC. Macquarie lowered Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $52.90 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.72.

Shares of YUMC opened at $54.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.79. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.81 and a fifty-two week high of $69.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.73.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 10.41%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

