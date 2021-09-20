AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Invests $2.44 Million in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB acquired a new position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 30,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,438,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 89,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Lamb Weston by 8.1% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 359,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,819,000 after purchasing an additional 26,782 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 32,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 146,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,779,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter valued at $975,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William G. Jurgensen purchased 2,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.65 per share, for a total transaction of $147,666.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.67.

NYSE LW opened at $61.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.66. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.34 and a twelve month high of $86.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 75.97% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.52%.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

