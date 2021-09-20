AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Grows Stock Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 566.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 299,027 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 254,167 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $14,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the second quarter worth $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the first quarter worth $31,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 160.2% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 31.2% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,210 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. 92.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on BWA. Barclays dropped their price objective on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on BorgWarner from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.93.

BWA opened at $42.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.30 and a 12 month high of $55.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.28. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. BorgWarner’s revenue was up 163.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.