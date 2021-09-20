American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 58,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $2,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 302.7% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 113,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,242,000 after buying an additional 85,276 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,525,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $167,799,000 after buying an additional 213,927 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the 2nd quarter worth $11,298,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the 2nd quarter worth $578,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in American International Group by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. lifted their price target on American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on American International Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American International Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.15.

AIG stock opened at $53.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $46.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.37. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.57 and a 12-month high of $55.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.72.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $11.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.56 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 9.35%. On average, research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

American International Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

