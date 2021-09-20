American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Purchased by Compton Capital Management Inc. RI

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 31.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Electric Power stock opened at $84.10 on Monday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.80 and a 12 month high of $94.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.27.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total value of $188,496.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,856,798.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.99.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

