American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Acquired by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 1.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 129,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $10,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 81.0% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 4,730 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 10.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 94,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,994,000 after buying an additional 8,934 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 189.5% in the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 5,423 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 11.0% during the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 4.2% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AEP shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America raised American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.99.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total transaction of $188,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,856,798.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $84.10 on Monday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.80 and a fifty-two week high of $94.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

