American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 5,263 Shares of Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,263 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Northeast Bank were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NBN. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Northeast Bank during the first quarter valued at $415,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Northeast Bank by 130.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Northeast Bank by 4.3% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 381,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,058,000 after purchasing an additional 15,772 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Northeast Bank by 25.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Northeast Bank by 27.5% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 93,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 20,090 shares during the period. 53.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised Northeast Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th.

Northeast Bank stock opened at $33.22 on Monday. Northeast Bank has a one year low of $17.21 and a one year high of $35.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.05 million, a P/E ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.73.

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Northeast Bank’s payout ratio is currently 0.47%.

Northeast Bank Company Profile

Northeast Bank is a full-service bank, which offers personal and business banking services. The company provides commercial loans nationally secured by all types of real estate, equipment or other business assets, including government guaranteed loans. It also provides a full range of business banking services, from banking accounts to financing options to cash management.

