American Century Companies Inc. Makes New Investment in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 74.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMBA stock opened at $150.17 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.26 and its 200-day moving average is $103.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of -112.07 and a beta of 1.41. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.35 and a 52 week high of $153.18.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $79.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.91 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 9.69% and a negative net margin of 17.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Chenming Hu sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total value of $97,475.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,736 shares of company stock worth $2,470,476 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMBA. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Ambarella from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Roth Capital upped their target price on Ambarella from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on Ambarella from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Ambarella from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ambarella from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.50.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

