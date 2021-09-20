American Century Companies Inc. Makes New $550,000 Investment in Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC)

American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,041 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $2,514,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,819 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 783.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 27,536 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $977,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $683,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on BMTC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Shares of BMTC opened at $39.78 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.43. The company has a market capitalization of $790.75 million, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Bryn Mawr Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.96 and a fifty-two week high of $49.83.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $56.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.53 million. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 28.30%. Analysts forecast that Bryn Mawr Bank Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Bryn Mawr Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.29%.

Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. is engaged in the provision of personal and business banking services. It also offers consumer & commercial loans, equipment leasing, mortgages, insurance and wealth management services, including investment management, trust & estate administration, retirement planning, custody services and tax planning and preparation.

