American Century Companies Inc. Has $578,000 Holdings in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in American National Group were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in American National Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 11,419,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,696,355,000 after buying an additional 214,059 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in American National Group by 20.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in American National Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American National Group in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in American National Group by 15.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,880,000 after purchasing an additional 10,824 shares during the last quarter. 64.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American National Group stock opened at $189.35 on Monday. American National Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.04 and a 12 month high of $195.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $178.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%.

American National Group Profile

American National Group, Inc operates as an insurance company. It engages in the provision of life insurance, annuities, health insurance, credit insurance, pension products and property, and casualty insurance for personal lines, agribusiness, and commercial exposures. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, TX.

