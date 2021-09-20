American Century Companies Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 79.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,698 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 177,279 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 308,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,339,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 319,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 164.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 381,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after buying an additional 237,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 27,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. 82.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HPE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.62.

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $13.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $16.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.24. The stock has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.21.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.56%.

In related news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 16,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $240,249.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Irv Rothman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $149,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

