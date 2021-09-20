American Century Companies Inc. Acquires Shares of 137,716 TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 137,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.11% of TETRA Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in TETRA Technologies during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in TETRA Technologies during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in TETRA Technologies during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in TETRA Technologies during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in TETRA Technologies during the first quarter valued at $33,000. 59.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TETRA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

TETRA Technologies stock opened at $3.00 on Monday. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $4.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.82 million, a P/E ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 3.20.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). TETRA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 23.60% and a net margin of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $102.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.90 million. Sell-side analysts expect that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, which engages in the completion of fluids and associated products and services. It operates through the following segments: Completion Fluids and Products and Water and Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids and Products division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry.

