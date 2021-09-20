American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 799 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 23.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 1,095.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 35.5% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 863.0% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Assurant in the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 8.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Assurant alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on AIZ. William Blair began coverage on shares of Assurant in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Assurant from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of Assurant stock opened at $161.44 on Monday. Assurant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.40 and a 1 year high of $172.22. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.74.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.05%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.59%.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.