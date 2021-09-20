American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 4,907 Shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) by 36.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,907 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Powell Industries worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of POWL. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 149,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 34,234 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Powell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Powell Industries by 54.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 154,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,242,000 after buying an additional 54,801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Powell Industries stock opened at $23.25 on Monday. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.10 and a 52 week high of $37.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.53. The stock has a market cap of $271.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 775.00 and a beta of 1.29.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.18). Powell Industries had a return on equity of 0.12% and a net margin of 0.08%. The business had revenue of $115.81 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th.

Separately, TheStreet cut Powell Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Powell Industries, Inc engages in the development, design, manufacture, and provision of services of custom-engineered products and systems. Its products include integrated power control room substation, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgear and control gear, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems.

