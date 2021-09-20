Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Sold by Hayden Royal LLC

Hayden Royal LLC decreased its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Hayden Royal LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 1.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 37.6% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 13.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 6.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 0.4% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 42,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $83.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.30 and a 200 day moving average of $83.62. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.79 and a fifty-two week high of $90.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.26.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.86%.

AEE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ameren from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on Ameren from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.33.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

