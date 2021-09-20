Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.78 Billion

Brokerages expect that Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) will post $1.78 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ameren’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.83 billion. Ameren posted sales of $1.63 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameren will report full-year sales of $6.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.05 billion to $6.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.24 billion to $6.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ameren.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 15.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Ameren from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ameren from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.33.

NYSE AEE traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $83.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,091,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,848. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.30 and its 200-day moving average is $83.62. The stock has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Ameren has a 52 week low of $69.79 and a 52 week high of $90.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 62.86%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 11,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Seeyond boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 0.5% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 28,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 1.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 37.6% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 6.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

