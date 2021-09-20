Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) to announce $0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Altabancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.52. Altabancorp reported earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altabancorp will report full year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.28. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Altabancorp.

Get Altabancorp alerts:

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $30.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.26 million. Altabancorp had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 34.49%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALTA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Altabancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (up from $46.00) on shares of Altabancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Altabancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ ALTA traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,945. The company has a market capitalization of $744.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.95. Altabancorp has a 1 year low of $18.76 and a 1 year high of $47.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Altabancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Altabancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.69%.

In other Altabancorp news, major shareholder Newbold Family Trust sold 2,500 shares of Altabancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total transaction of $102,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALTA. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Altabancorp by 150.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Altabancorp in the first quarter worth about $72,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Altabancorp by 32.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altabancorp in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altabancorp in the first quarter worth about $206,000. 45.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Altabancorp

Altabancorp is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altabancorp (ALTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altabancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altabancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.