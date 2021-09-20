Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Grace Capital

Grace Capital decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 511 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 844 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.9% of Grace Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Grace Capital’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,904,058 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,649,310,000 after buying an additional 56,899 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 15,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,563,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 678 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 1,137 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,776,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 3,952 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,650,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,846.21.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,756.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,742.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,445.26. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,402.15 and a 52-week high of $2,925.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

