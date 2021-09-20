Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Achieves Market Cap of $360.14 Million

Alpha Finance Lab (CURRENCY:ALPHA) traded 18.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. During the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded down 16% against the US dollar. Alpha Finance Lab has a market capitalization of $360.14 million and approximately $66.36 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be bought for about $0.89 or 0.00002053 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00036895 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005537 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00019012 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003685 BTC.

About Alpha Finance Lab

Alpha Finance Lab is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 406,330,126 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab . Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io . The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain. The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking. “

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using U.S. dollars.

