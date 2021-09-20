Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.06.

ALLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ally Financial from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

NYSE ALLY opened at $52.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.55. Ally Financial has a 12-month low of $22.81 and a 12-month high of $56.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.60.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 37.19%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ally Financial will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This is a positive change from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.00%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total value of $793,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 650,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,446,104.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 224,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,209,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,958 shares of company stock worth $2,088,983. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 123.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 4,925.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 134.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

