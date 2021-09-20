Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

MDRX has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.05.

Shares of NASDAQ MDRX opened at $14.26 on Friday. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.50.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $373.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.51 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 49.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to buy up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, Director Greg Garrison sold 77,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $1,162,262.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,151.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lisa Khorey sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $857,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 152.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,119 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,000.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

