Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.83.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDRX shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.84. 1,613,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,722,380. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $19.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.50.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 49.61% and a return on equity of 7.06%. The business had revenue of $373.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.51 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 26th that permits the company to repurchase $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to repurchase up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, Director Greg Garrison sold 77,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $1,162,262.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,151.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa Khorey sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $857,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 152.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,119 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $186,000.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

