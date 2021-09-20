AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) Insider Agustin Melian Sells 18,586 Shares

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) insider Agustin Melian sold 18,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $371,534.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Agustin Melian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Agustin Melian sold 800 shares of AlloVir stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $19,224.00.

Shares of ALVR traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.98. 315,977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,994. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.57 and a 200-day moving average of $21.92. AlloVir, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.66 and a 52 week high of $48.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 3.35.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14). On average, equities analysts anticipate that AlloVir, Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of AlloVir during the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 95,566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 17,202 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,425,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,147,000 after acquiring an additional 245,951 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AlloVir in the 2nd quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in AlloVir by 108,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 9,720 shares during the period. 40.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALVR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of AlloVir in a report on Sunday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AlloVir from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

AlloVir Company Profile

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

