Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. is a premier esports entertainment company. Allied Esports Entertainment Inc., formerly known as Black Ridge Acquisition Corp., is based in CA, United States. “

Separately, Colliers Securities cut shares of Allied Esports Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AESE traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,680,843. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.99 and a 200-day moving average of $2.34. Allied Esports Entertainment has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $4.31.

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.83 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Allied Esports Entertainment will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment by 210.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 43,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment during the second quarter worth $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Allied Esports Entertainment

Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc is an esports entertainment company, which engages in the creation of esports venues and live events for both video games and poker. It operates through the following segments: Poker, gaming & entertainment and E-sports. The Poker, gaming & entertainment segment provides televised gaming and entertainment, land-based poker tournaments, online and mobile poker applications through World Poker Tour (WPT).

