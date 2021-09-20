Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 27.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,455 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LNT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 65.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,861,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,443,000 after buying an additional 2,328,791 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 116.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,493,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,044,000 after buying an additional 1,342,351 shares during the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the first quarter valued at about $64,431,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,178,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,029,000 after buying an additional 1,081,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 213.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,061,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,492,000 after buying an additional 723,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Shares of LNT stock opened at $57.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.08. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $45.99 and a 1-year high of $62.35.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $817.00 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 66.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $61.56 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.89 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.