Alien Worlds (TLM) Price Down 10.5% This Week

Alien Worlds (CURRENCY:TLM) traded down 16.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. Alien Worlds has a market capitalization of $163.87 million and approximately $109.67 million worth of Alien Worlds was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alien Worlds coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000410 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Alien Worlds has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002287 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.30 or 0.00067012 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $77.38 or 0.00176972 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.07 or 0.00112221 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,035.54 or 0.06942665 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,629.65 or 0.99786456 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $343.40 or 0.00785405 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alien Worlds Coin Profile

Alien Worlds’ total supply is 5,189,345,239 coins and its circulating supply is 914,030,370 coins. Alien Worlds’ official Twitter account is @alienworlds

Alien Worlds Coin Trading

