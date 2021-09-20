Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 113,926 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Alaska Air Group worth $13,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 633.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,452,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,099 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,096,000. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,494,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,178,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 151.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 832,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,648,000 after purchasing an additional 501,336 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Alaska Air Group news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $278,265.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 14,665 shares of company stock worth $862,324 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ALK opened at $56.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.57. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.83 and a fifty-two week high of $74.25.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 15.52% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 262.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.54) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ALK shares. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.70.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

