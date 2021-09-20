Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Trading Down 7%

Shares of Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) traded down 7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.54 and last traded at $19.54. 617 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 138,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Akoya Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Akoya Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Get Akoya Biosciences alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 8.67 and a quick ratio of 8.31.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Akoya Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Akoya Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $471,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Akoya Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $2,138,000. Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in shares of Akoya Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $967,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Akoya Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $4,270,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akoya Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $593,000. 26.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA)

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response.

Featured Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Akoya Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoya Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.