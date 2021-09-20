Akash Network (AKT) Achieves Market Cap of $375.96 Million

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded down 17.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. One Akash Network coin can now be bought for approximately $4.74 or 0.00010944 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Akash Network has traded 20.6% lower against the US dollar. Akash Network has a market capitalization of $375.96 million and approximately $3.19 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Akash Network

Akash Network’s total supply is 157,620,369 coins and its circulating supply is 79,309,568 coins. The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Akash Network is akash.network . Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Akash Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akash Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akash Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Akash Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

