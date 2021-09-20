Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,479 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $2,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 19,906 shares in the company, valued at $2,388,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 7,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $851,842.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,513,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,824 shares of company stock worth $2,355,682. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AKAM opened at $109.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.28. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.64 and a 1-year high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $852.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.52 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 17.52%. Research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AKAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist increased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.40.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Further Reading: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.