Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Short Interest Up 27.1% in August

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a growth of 27.1% from the August 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ajinomoto from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

Shares of AJINY stock opened at $32.20 on Monday. Ajinomoto has a 52-week low of $19.50 and a 52-week high of $33.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88 and a beta of -0.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.43.

Ajinomoto Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of food products, amino acids, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Food Products, Overseas Food Products, Life Support, Healthcare and Others. The Domestic Food Products segment includes seasonings and processed foods, and frozen foods.

