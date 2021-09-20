Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) Receives $54.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.25.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on API. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Agora from $78.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Agora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

Get Agora alerts:

Shares of API traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 619,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,739. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -79.16 and a beta of -0.24. Agora has a 12-month low of $24.28 and a 12-month high of $114.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.91 and its 200 day moving average is $42.48.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.05. Agora had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 26.72%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Agora will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Agora in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,881,000. Prime Capital Management Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Agora in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,012,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Agora by 148.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 4,463 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agora in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,850,000. Finally, Fore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agora in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $503,000. 49.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agora Company Profile

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Agora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.