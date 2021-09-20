AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Sold by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 472,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,660 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned approximately 0.09% of AGNC Investment worth $7,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 1,281.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,385,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213,011 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,918,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,378,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $743,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,120 shares during the period. PGGM Investments grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 391.4% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,775,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,981,000 after buying an additional 1,413,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in AGNC Investment by 15.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,707,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,421,000 after buying an additional 1,011,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.54% of the company’s stock.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $495,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

AGNC opened at $15.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.53 and a 12 month high of $18.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.98.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 160.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a sep 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AGNC. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.25 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their target price on AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.34.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

