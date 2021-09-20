Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Trading Down 10.1%

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI)’s stock price dropped 10.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.37 and last traded at $20.37. Approximately 9,273 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 474,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.67.

AGTI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agiliti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Agiliti from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Agiliti from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Agiliti in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Agiliti from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agiliti has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.14.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. The company had revenue of $250.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.45 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGTI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,058,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,274,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Agiliti during the second quarter worth approximately $62,290,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Agiliti during the second quarter worth approximately $60,969,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Agiliti during the second quarter worth approximately $42,950,000. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI)

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

