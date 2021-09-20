Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.17 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Agilent Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.16 and the highest is $1.19. Agilent Technologies posted earnings of $0.98 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will report full-year earnings of $4.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.63 to $4.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Agilent Technologies.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A has been the subject of a number of research reports. increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.62.

A stock traded down $3.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $170.51. The stock had a trading volume of 75,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671,108. Agilent Technologies has a one year low of $95.44 and a one year high of $179.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $162.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.17. The company has a market capitalization of $51.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter worth about $38,000.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

