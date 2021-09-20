AGF Investments Inc. Sells 2,963 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

AGF Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,963 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 106,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,578,000 after purchasing an additional 7,277 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 54,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,771 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 275,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,427,000 after acquiring an additional 21,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Entergy from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Entergy from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.86.

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $111.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.69. The firm has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.57. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $85.78 and a twelve month high of $115.01.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). Entergy had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.14%.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

