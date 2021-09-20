AGF Investments Inc. Sells 156 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

AGF Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 283.3% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 23 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $1,592.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $34.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,085.85 and a 52 week high of $1,666.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,596.28 and a 200-day moving average of $1,486.05.

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,511.74, for a total value of $21,973,140.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,629,684.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,501.14, for a total value of $6,743,120.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,944 shares of company stock worth $52,299,958. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AZO shares. Raymond James downgraded AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on AutoZone from $1,596.00 to $1,565.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AutoZone from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $1,650.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,567.06.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

