AGF Investments Inc. Has $631,000 Stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 12.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Baidu by 13.7% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Baidu by 16.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,482 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Baidu during the first quarter worth $281,000. Newport Asia LLC increased its holdings in Baidu by 140.9% during the second quarter. Newport Asia LLC now owns 168,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,438,000 after buying an additional 98,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in Baidu by 6.3% during the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 18,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,025,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

BIDU opened at $162.21 on Monday. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.24 and a twelve month high of $354.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.01.

BIDU has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $332.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Baidu in a report on Monday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Erste Group downgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $355.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.00.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

