AGF Investments Inc. Decreases Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

AGF Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 90.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,794 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 56,095 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,082,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,610,076,000 after buying an additional 2,228,318 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,286,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,566,779,000 after buying an additional 2,014,943 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 399.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,391,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,433,000 after buying an additional 1,112,914 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,623,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $482,876,000 after buying an additional 883,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,580,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,583,000 after buying an additional 459,518 shares in the last quarter. 55.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.86.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $135.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $121.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.92 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.66%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Featured Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.