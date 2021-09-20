AGF Investments Inc. Acquires 3,239 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 133.2% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 4,588.2% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $49.10 on Monday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.30 and a 12 month high of $57.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.65 and a 200-day moving average of $48.86.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 81.63%.

CF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank raised CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. HSBC raised CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $59.50 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.50.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

