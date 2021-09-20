Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) in a research note published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on AERI. Raymond James set a $15.65 price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.28.

Get Aerie Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of AERI stock opened at $12.94 on Friday. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $21.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $611.21 million, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 0.72.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.02). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,531.00% and a negative net margin of 175.35%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.