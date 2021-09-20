Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Shares Sold by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. trimmed its holdings in Aegon (NYSE:AEG) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,471 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Aegon were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Aegon by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,791,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,026,000 after purchasing an additional 807,080 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Aegon by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 225,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 8,763 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aegon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aegon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aegon by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 14,894 shares during the last quarter. 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AEG opened at $4.85 on Monday. Aegon has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $5.11. The stock has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.59 and a 200-day moving average of $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aegon will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.0937 dividend. This is a boost from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. Aegon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AEG. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aegon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

About Aegon

Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.

