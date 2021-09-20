Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 844 Shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 844 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of John Hancock Income Securities Trust worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHS. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 26.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 102.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.66% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust stock opened at $15.88 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.77. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a 12 month low of $14.81 and a 12 month high of $16.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $0.191 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.

