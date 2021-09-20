Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 21,273 Shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE) by 76.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,273 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KCE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $644,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 62.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $200,000.

Shares of KCE opened at $97.58 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.75 and a 200 day moving average of $92.09. SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $54.97 and a 52-week high of $100.68.

The SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Capital Markets ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index. The S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index is a float-adjusted, modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of the United States publicly traded companies that do business as broker dealers, asset managers, trust and custody banks or exchanges.

