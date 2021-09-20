Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $632,000 Stake in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI) by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.19% of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHI. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF by 732.3% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF by 75.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000.

SCHI opened at $52.69 on Monday. Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $51.09 and a 12-month high of $55.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.82 and a 200-day moving average of $52.22.

