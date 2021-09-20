Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $621,000 Position in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,794 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Water were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CWCO. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Consolidated Water by 416.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 28,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 23,373 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Consolidated Water by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Consolidated Water by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 148,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 13,371 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Water in the 1st quarter worth approximately $400,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Consolidated Water in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. 42.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CWCO opened at $11.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $178.73 million, a PE ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.17. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $15.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.51.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.18). Consolidated Water had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $16.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.75 million. Analysts anticipate that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.71%.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd. engages in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. The Retail segment operates the water utility for the Seven Mile Beach and West Bay areas of Grand Cayman Islands.

